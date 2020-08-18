Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $13.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Curaleaf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Curaleaf from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Roth Capital started coverage on Curaleaf in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Curaleaf in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $9.66.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

