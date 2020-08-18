Nebulas Price Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00004528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Neraex and Huobi. Nebulas has a market cap of $28.82 million and $5.29 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00039270 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $677.93 or 0.05533868 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003359 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00047724 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00014429 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 72,155,765 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Allcoin, Gate.io, OKEx, BCEX, Huobi, Binance and Neraex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

