Nebula AI Market Capitalization Tops $908,171.09 (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded up 25.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Nebula AI token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX. Over the last week, Nebula AI has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar. Nebula AI has a market capitalization of $908,171.09 and $811.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nebula AI

NBAI is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,932,394,491 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com . Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

