NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 121.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 379,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 125,040 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 6.72%. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NCR news, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $389,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 6,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $111,115.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,715.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,052 shares of company stock worth $676,751 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NCR from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of NCR in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

