National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for National Fuel Gas in a report released on Friday, August 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on National Fuel Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of NFG opened at $44.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.43. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $50.46.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $323.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

