National Bank Financial Weighs in on Equinox Gold Cp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQX)

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Equinox Gold Cp in a report issued on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold Cp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinox Gold Cp from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equinox Gold Cp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

NASDAQ:EQX opened at $13.33 on Monday. Equinox Gold Cp has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $13.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Equinox Gold Cp by 791.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,119,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759,270 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Equinox Gold Cp in the first quarter valued at about $23,855,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp during the first quarter worth about $23,178,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp during the second quarter worth about $28,050,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Equinox Gold Cp by 208.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,578,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,230,000 after buying an additional 1,743,545 shares in the last quarter.

Equinox Gold Cp Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

