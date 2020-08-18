National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Savaria in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

SIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital upped their price target on Savaria from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Savaria from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$15.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.42. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In other news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$77,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,317,500.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

