National Bank Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Iamgold (NYSE:IAG)

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.25 price target on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 83.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IAG. Cormark upgraded Iamgold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on Iamgold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Iamgold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

IAG stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.28. Iamgold has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Iamgold had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iamgold will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Iamgold by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 226,993 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 77,395 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

