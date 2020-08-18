National Bank Financial Comments on goeasy Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of goeasy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.52. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2022 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

GSY has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on goeasy from C$64.25 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on goeasy from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday.

TSE:GSY opened at C$69.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.27. The stock has a market cap of $852.37 million and a P/E ratio of 15.86. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$21.08 and a 1 year high of C$80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.98, a quick ratio of 22.50 and a current ratio of 22.62.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

