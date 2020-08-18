National Bank Financial Comments on Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $43.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.19. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.33. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.6555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 49.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.2% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.