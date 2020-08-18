National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intertape Polymer Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ITP. Scotiabank raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

TSE ITP opened at C$15.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $924.68 million and a P/E ratio of 21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.18. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of C$7.02 and a one year high of C$18.70.

In other news, Director Jorge Nelson Quintas bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.58 per share, with a total value of C$105,381.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,608 shares in the company, valued at C$690,284.48. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,650 shares of company stock worth $124,463.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.