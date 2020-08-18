Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Nabriva Therapeutics from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.36.

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $0.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.68. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.41.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 212.02% and a negative net margin of 932.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 110,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

