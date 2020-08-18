Mysterium (MYST) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.72 Million

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Mysterium has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $7,463.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mysterium token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001282 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00039179 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $674.20 or 0.05508503 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003344 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00047566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00029080 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,694,370 tokens. The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mysterium Token Trading

Mysterium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.