Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.36.

Shares of MYOV opened at $18.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.40. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $22.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.31. On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 4,054 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $81,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 37,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $476,744.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $10,498,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1,243.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 463,570 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $3,398,000. 33.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

