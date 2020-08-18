Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lear worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lear by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lear by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEA opened at $116.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.05. Lear Co. has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $143.50.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.06.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

