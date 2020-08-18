Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 17.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in MSA Safety by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in MSA Safety by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 44,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in MSA Safety by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in MSA Safety by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,387 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $1,438,519.71. Also, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 9,585 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,894 shares of company stock worth $9,315,005 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSA opened at $125.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.50. MSA Safety Inc has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $142.34.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $314.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.26 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSA Safety presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

