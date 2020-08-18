Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,927 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 312,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 669,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,765,000 after buying an additional 56,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $45.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average of $32.15.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.59.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

