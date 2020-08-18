Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,089 Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of New York Times worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in New York Times by 1,147.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New York Times by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,596,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,459,000 after buying an additional 35,166 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of New York Times by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the second quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 20.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after buying an additional 74,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

In other New York Times news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 11,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $540,212.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,445.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 165,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $7,534,313.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 553,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,166,292.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,101,202. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NYT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. New York Times Co has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that New York Times Co will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.