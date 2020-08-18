Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.34 Million Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Simulations Plus worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Simulations Plus by 211.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 213,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 145,013 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 1,422.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 106,857 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 1,055.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 91,412 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 325,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 68,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 10.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 553,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 54,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $1,339,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,803,153 shares in the company, valued at $268,112,000.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,871,200 over the last 90 days. 28.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLP stock opened at $62.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $73.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.72 and a beta of -0.08.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

