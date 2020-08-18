Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.22 Million Holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,994 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Science Applications International worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Science Applications International by 4,079.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 613,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after purchasing an additional 598,537 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 31,191.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Science Applications International by 31.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Science Applications International by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 10.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis bought 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,210.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,880.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.73.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $83.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.06. Science Applications International Corp has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $96.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 25.32%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

