Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.71 Million Stake in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FPR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ViaSat by 7.7% during the first quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 6,368,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,746,000 after purchasing an additional 457,232 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in ViaSat by 76.2% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,331,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,227 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its holdings in ViaSat by 19.9% during the first quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,839,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 304,922 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in ViaSat by 9.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,527,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,856,000 after purchasing an additional 136,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ViaSat by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,970,000 after purchasing an additional 36,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VSAT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of ViaSat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ViaSat from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViaSat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of VSAT opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2,065.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average is $43.89. ViaSat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $530.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.96 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 96,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $3,700,402.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma purchased 2,556,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,007.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

