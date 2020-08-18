Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1,851.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 214.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth $35,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.33, for a total transaction of $175,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,522 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.47, for a total transaction of $2,390,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,293 shares of company stock valued at $23,101,017 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.95.

DexCom stock opened at $440.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.33, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.28 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.21 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

