Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,826 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of American Equity Investment Life worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 572.3% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1,202.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at $206,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

NYSE:AEL opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.76. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $34.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

