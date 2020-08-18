Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1,145.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Freshpet by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,288,792. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $2,115,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,815,746.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,655 shares of company stock worth $5,101,052. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Freshpet from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

FRPT stock opened at $109.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,098.51 and a beta of 0.84. Freshpet Inc has a 1-year low of $40.55 and a 1-year high of $111.61.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.