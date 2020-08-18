MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,257 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of MTS Systems worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in MTS Systems by 86.6% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MTS Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of MTS Systems by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

Shares of MTS Systems stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. MTS Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.49 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $196.23 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTSC. BidaskClub raised MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MTS Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.