MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MTBC. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of MTBC in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MTBC from $8.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of MTBC to $10.05 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of MTBC in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities raised their price target on shares of MTBC from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MTBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

MTBC opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31. MTBC has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.19.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. MTBC had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MTBC will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,750 shares of MTBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $57,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,917.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John N. Daly sold 8,000 shares of MTBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $62,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,420.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,918 shares of company stock valued at $507,791 in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTBC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MTBC by 551.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 81,569 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MTBC during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of MTBC during the 1st quarter worth $492,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MTBC during the 1st quarter worth $807,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MTBC by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTBC

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

