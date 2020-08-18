Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

MPAA opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $357.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.56. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $95.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.15 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 529.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

