Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of RHEINMETALL/ADR in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

RHEINMETALL/ADR stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. RHEINMETALL/ADR has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

