Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.