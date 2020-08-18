Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) Downgraded by Johnson Rice to “Hold”

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Montage Resources from $2.60 to $2.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Montage Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Montage Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Montage Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

Get Montage Resources alerts:

NYSE:MR opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Montage Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $90.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.12 million. Montage Resources had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. Research analysts predict that Montage Resources will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Montage Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $790,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Montage Resources by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 168,895 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Montage Resources by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 136,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Montage Resources by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 108,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Montage Resources by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montage Resources

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Montage Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.