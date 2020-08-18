Monero Classic (XMC) Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00003125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $1,993.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.51 or 0.00777427 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004224 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000503 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 194.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000599 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

