Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 154,300 Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 154,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LYFT were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LYFT by 79.3% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LYFT by 104.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LYFT by 13,601.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,436 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 53,046 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of LYFT during the second quarter valued at $1,030,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LYFT during the second quarter valued at $295,000. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LYFT alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of LYFT in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LYFT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LYFT from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on LYFT from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on LYFT from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. LYFT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.42.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LYFT Inc has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $54.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.15.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.