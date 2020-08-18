Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 14,846 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,846 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,757.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $299,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.72, for a total transaction of $1,265,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 446,958 shares of company stock valued at $94,031,087. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $247.80 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $288.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.64.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Twilio from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Twilio from $200.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.73.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.