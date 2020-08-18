Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $96.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.27.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. The company had revenue of $846.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.70 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

