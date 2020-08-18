Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 326.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 2,511.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 764.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 135.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $1,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,312,854. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 71,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $9,498,887.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,152,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,757 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,268 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Beyond Meat from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cfra lowered Beyond Meat to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $125.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $172.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,568.75 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.92.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

