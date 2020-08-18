Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,660 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

