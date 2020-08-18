Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Entergy by 447.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

ETR opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.20.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.46.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

