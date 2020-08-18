Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 887 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $12,251,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 36.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,322 shares in the company, valued at $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $262.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $266.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.22.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Dougherty & Co upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.42.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

