Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 260.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $129.16 on Tuesday. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.40 and a 200-day moving average of $121.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total transaction of $4,205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,158,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,263,717.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $456,444.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,217 shares of company stock valued at $6,657,965 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTNT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.81.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.