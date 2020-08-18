Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,364 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,123,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $892,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,680 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,981,000 after purchasing an additional 648,087 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 433.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,008,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,414,000 after acquiring an additional 94,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on APTV. Guggenheim cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $88.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.40. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

