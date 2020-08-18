Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,912 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Garmin by 161.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,882,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,512,000 after buying an additional 1,162,038 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Garmin by 30.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,645,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,301,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Garmin by 327.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 776,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,678,000 after buying an additional 594,293 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Garmin by 138.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,336,000 after buying an additional 389,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Garmin by 91.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 773,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,985,000 after buying an additional 369,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.86.

GRMN opened at $104.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.39 and its 200 day moving average is $89.42. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.68 million. Garmin had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.83%.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $362,519.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,470,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,610 shares of company stock worth $2,148,252 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

