Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,361 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 1,513.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $195.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $217.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of -62.10 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.33.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $1,194,979.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $149,615.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,828.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,098 shares of company stock valued at $15,951,929. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Splunk from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Splunk from $208.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.