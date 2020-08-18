Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 317.1% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG stock opened at $89.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RSG. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.23.

In related news, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,474,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $7,370,625.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,967,974.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,125 shares of company stock worth $9,370,088. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

