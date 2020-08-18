Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 73.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $126.97 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $136.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $377,679.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,792.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp purchased 2,912,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $51,639,529.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,240,668 shares in the company, valued at $926,227,043.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IAC shares. Nomura lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $283.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $381.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

