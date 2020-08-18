Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in CDW by 75.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in CDW by 43.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.89.

CDW stock opened at $113.62 on Tuesday. CDW has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. CDW’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.