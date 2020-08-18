Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 17.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Verisign by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 12,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in Verisign by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 22,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Verisign in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Verisign by 411.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Verisign during the second quarter worth about $696,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $1,263,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 913,515 shares in the company, valued at $192,322,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,500 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.25, for a total transaction of $1,978,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,030,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,103 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,388. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cfra increased their target price on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $206.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.70. Verisign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

