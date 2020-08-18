Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,312,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,121,326,000 after purchasing an additional 102,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Incyte by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,369,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,922,000 after buying an additional 90,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,805,000 after buying an additional 48,044 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,239,000 after purchasing an additional 753,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,955,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,212,000 after purchasing an additional 69,145 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Incyte from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Argus upped their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.86.

INCY opened at $97.48 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.44 and its 200-day moving average is $90.61.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $79,533.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,976.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Herve Hoppenot sold 124,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $12,776,070.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,238,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,214 shares of company stock worth $26,426,924 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

