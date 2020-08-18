Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.34 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in American Water Works by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in American Water Works by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,831,000 after buying an additional 15,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,463,000 after purchasing an additional 241,164 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 100,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in American Water Works by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $146.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.96 and a 200-day moving average of $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWK. Barclays began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra lowered their target price on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

