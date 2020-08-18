Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,769,717.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $520,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,049 shares of company stock worth $8,688,963. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day moving average is $69.66.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Cerner’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.48.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

