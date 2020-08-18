Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.15 Million Stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,758 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avalara by 78.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the second quarter worth approximately $811,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Avalara in the second quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Avalara by 29.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Avalara from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Avalara from $117.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

In related news, Director William Ingram sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $5,217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,319,658.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $99,526.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,637.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 213,237 shares of company stock valued at $23,916,822 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVLR opened at $123.20 on Tuesday. Avalara Inc has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $144.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.31 and a 200-day moving average of $100.02.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.